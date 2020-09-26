Arch Armstrong takes top spot at Green Valley Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Wednesday, 23rd Sept

Green Valley

Stableford

What started out as a good day for golf with high cloud and a nice breeze for the first hour and a half, turned into a storm. Heavy rain hit the course and the golfers, so some did not finish and came in after 14 holes. The intrepid few carried on in the rain as it eased somewhat.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Out of 16 players only 6 didn’t make it to the finish line. The ones that did had great scores for the conditions, the course being very wet with absolutely no run.

There was a countback for the minor placings, both players on 36 points. Malcolm Adamson took 3rd prize and David Ferris took 2nd.

Arch Armstrong took the top spot with 39 points.

There were no twos recorded.

Friday 25th Sept

Billabong monthly scramble

Phoenix Gold

The Billabong monthly scramble was held at Phoenix Gold golf course in near perfect conditions. The course was in great shape; the greens on the Ocean loop were a little faster than Mountain but were still a pleasure to putt.

The course must have been playing a bit harder than the last couple of months as these scores are not really up there. It normally takes somewhere in the mid to high 50s to get the nod for the winners’ spot.

Coming in second was the same team that took that spot last month, Glyn Davies, Steve, Mickey and Gareth with a net score of 63.4.

The winners were Helmut Hebstreit, Jeff North, Graham Beaumont and Arch Armstrong with a score of 61.8, and they promptly rang the bell. Thank you, fellas, for the drink.







