Anderssen and Sweetnam win Billabong Scramble after five weeks of no Pattaya golf

PSC Billabong golf

Friday 3rd Sept

Emerald Golf Course

Billabong visited Emerald on Friday for a two man scramble and a fun day out. After five weeks locked off the course, it was good to be playing again.

Emerald was in great condition, although a bit wet in places. We had five groups playing in near perfect conditions. With no rain, it was not too hot and nobody was in a hurry.







The winning score was net 66 coming from Mikael Anderssen and Jerry Sweetnam.

Second and third prizes were split between the teams of Wayne Cotterell and Selwyn Wegner with 69.8 and Duncan Maclean and Captain Cripple with the same score.

























