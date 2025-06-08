Allan Cassin dominates another week on the fairways with Mabprachan Golf Society

PATTAYA, Thailand – This week’s golfing adventures for the Mabprachan Golf Society began on Tuesday, June 3, at Crystal Bay Golf Course, where the group tackled the C & A loop. With only a single flight in attendance, it was agreed to skip the formal competition and simply enjoy the round. The weather didn’t offer much relief — overcast, hot, and uncomfortably humid. The course itself was in fair condition, though the recent rains had softened things up considerably, leaving the greens sluggish and the scores modest.

Even under these conditions, one name continues to rise to the top — Allan Cassin. Once again, he delivered a dominant performance, underlining his current run of solid form. While there were no official standings, there was no doubt among the group who came out on top.







Thursday, June 5, saw the group move on to Pleasant Valley Golf Course, playing from the white tees. The group welcomed a new face in Dave Lowe and celebrated the return of Neil Harvey. The weather was much the same as earlier in the week — muggy and warm with the occasional hint of sunshine. The course offered up a decent challenge, made tougher by wet fairways that allowed no roll.

The day featured a tight battle between Allan Cassin and Neil Harvey. Neil burst out of the gates with a strong 22 points on the front nine, with Allan just two behind on 20. But Allan’s consistency once again proved decisive. He calmly added another 20 points on the back nine, including a superb run of 13 pars — an effort that speaks volumes of his current form. Neil stayed in the hunt but could only post 17 on the back, leaving Allan to edge ahead and claim another win with a total of 40 points.



As for newcomer Dave Lowe, every society round needs a spoon winner — and this week, that honour fell to him. No doubt he’ll be back with a vengeance soon enough.

The day wrapped up back at MyBar, where the group celebrated Neil Harvey’s birthday with a delicious carrot cake and plenty of good cheer.

Results:

1st Allan Cassin (11) – 40 points

2nd Neil Harvey (19) – 39 points

































