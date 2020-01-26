PSC Golf from Billabong

With 6 groups playing Friday at the lovely Burapha golf course, we played the A and B loops in beautiful conditions weather-wise, although the last 4 groups got a downpour on them which didn’t last for long. Just enough to get them wet.

The course was in magnificent condition with extra fast greens and the fairways were superb to play off.

We had a few visitors: Ivor Smith’s friend Polish Pete, along with a couple of guys from Switzerland, Gilbert and Alain, Jimmy Jarvis from England, Nick Babic from the land of Oz, and TC from Norway. It was a real state of nations.

More than half the field couldn’t manage to score more than 30 points but those who did had a good day out. The little French General Gerard Lambert had one of his better days scoring 40 points to take the winner’s prize. A count back was needed for the minor placing with both scoring 36 points, Rick Culley taking second spot and Thiery Temime third.

There were 3 twos coming from John Locke, Nick Babic and Peter Davies.