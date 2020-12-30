A day made for golf in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 28th December

Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club

Stableford

Phoenix is in great condition and with a lot of players out on the course, it wasn’t packed but very busy. It was a day made for golf – not too hot, it just got a little muggy towards the end of the round but nothing too bad.







Normally we start on the Mountain nine but today there was a five-ball of Japanese players out in front, so the starter said go to the Ocean.

Now there are some of us that prefer to start on Mountain and our friend Glyn Davies is one of them. His miserly 9 points on the front didn’t help his cause but he came right of the back nine starting with birdie for 4 points, bogie for 2 points, and par 3 points. Now that adds up to his total front nine tally with 6 holes to play.





The course was in great condition with greens being particularly good to putt on. The scoring wasn’t too bad with a count back for 2nd and 3rd. Tim Knight got the nod for 2nd over Thiery Petrement, both scoring 35 points.

The little French General Gerard Lambert took the top spot with 36 points.

There were no twos recorded.















