51 Thai athletes from 17 sports teams participating in ‘Olympics Paris 2024’ July 26-Aug 11

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has conveyed his moral support to the Thai athletes who will be attending the 33rd Olympic Games, hosted by the Republic of France during July 26- August 11, 2024. There will be a total of 51 Thai athletes from 17 sports teams participating in the event, and the Prime Minister called on everyone to send moral support to the athletes and staffs of all sports teams. He is confident in the potential of Thai athletes to win medals according to their goals. The Sports Authority of Thailand has set a target for Thailand’s Olympic Games medals at 6 gold medals and 3 silver medals.







The government invites Thai people to watch the live broadcast of the 33rd Olympics Paris 2024. Sports Authority of Thailand has collaborated with several public and private agencies in organizing the live broadcast of the 2024 Olympic Games through direct signals from Paris. Thai people can watch live streaming of the Games via 21 channels, which is many more than the Tokyo Olympic Games’ live coverage of 12 channels. The opening ceremony will be held outdoor, for the first time in Olympics history, along the banks of the River Seine. The parade of athletes for each national delegation will be riding on the boats along the Seine.







Live broadcast of the Olympics Paris 2024 can be watched from 24 July – 11 August 2024 on digital TV channels (T Sports 7 and 9, MCOT HD, Channel 7HD, and PPTV HD 36). Live and recorded coverages can also be watched via AIS PLAY (AIS PLAY application, AIS PLAYBOX, Smart TV, Apple TV, and the website https://aisplay.ais. co.th/portal/); and TrueVisions (satellite and cable TV, TrueVisions NOW application, and TrueVisions NOW on TrueID application).

The Prime Minister conveyed his moral support to the athletes and staffs of all sports teams, and wished everyone success and best performances. However, with or without the medals, they are already the country’s pride by just participating in the Olympic Games. (PRD)





































