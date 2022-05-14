3 big winners in Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf this week

Monday, May 9th

Greenwood Golf Club, Medal A & B.

1st Michael Brett (15) Net 73

2nd Kob Glover (21) Net 73

3rd Geoff Parker (19) Net 74

Near pins Jay Babin, Roger Tuohy, & Craig Dows.



A warm but blustery day for the first game of the week at Greenwood where we were allocated the A & B nines. Whilst looking in good shape the course was very damp underfoot with lots of plugged balls and even more mud balls. This was one of those days when we should have played pick, clean, and place. Once again the medal format proved unpopular with only a dozen turning up to play, we expect bigger numbers for the rest of the week with two superior courses, Green Valley and Laem Chabang on the schedule.







Scoring was mediocre with a net seventy-three enough to take first place going to Michael Brett on countback from Kob Glover. Geoff Parker took third place a stroke back. Three of the four near pins were taken going to Craig Dows, Roger Tuohy, and Jay Babin. After over two years of absence, today was the first game back by Tom McMurray.

Wednesday, May 11th

Green Valley Golf Club

1st Les Cobban (8) 41 points

2nd Niall Glover (13) 35 points

3rd Paul Smith (1) 34 points

4th Michael Brett (15) 31 points

Near pins Les Cobban, Geoff Parker, Craig Dows, & Geoff Cox





A rather unpleasant day weather-wise for our midweek game at Green Valley Golf Club. A shower on the front nine and a much heavier and longer rain period on the back nine made conditions challenging. With the wind blowing, the air heavy, and the ground soft scoring was disappointingly low with the best score of the first three groups being a meager thirty-one points, fortunately, the last two groups put up a better showing.



Les Cobban had a day to remember with a superb round of forty-one points, rolling in puts from every distance. Second place went to Niall Glover on thirty-five points with Paul Smith a creditable third with thirty-four points off one handicap. Michael Brett got the last spot in the winner’s circle beating Kob Glover on countback with thirty-one points. All the near pins were taken with one each going to Les Cobban, Geoff Parker, Craig Dows, and Geoff Cox.







Friday, May 13th

Laem Chabang Golf Club A & C.

1st Paul Smith (1) 34 points

2nd Niall Glover (13) 33 points

3rd Bill Richardson (12) 32 points

Near pins Niall Glover, Bill Richardson, Kevin LeBar, & Craig Dows.







A very hot day for the last game of the week at Laem Chabang where we were allocated the A & C nines. As ever the course was in pristine condition so no excuses for poor scoring. Nevertheless, that’s what we got with nobody conquering the course unlike our last visit when forty-two points won the day. Playing off the white tees may have had an influence.







Today Paul Smith took the honours with a modest score of thirty-four points followed in second place a stroke back by Niall Glover. Bill Richardson took third as well as a near pin, with Kevin LeBar, Craig Dows, and Niall Glover taking the other three, surprisingly Paul Smith missed out on this occasion. We have a number of members missing at present either through injury, or overseas travel. We hope to return to bigger numbers in the coming weeks.

































