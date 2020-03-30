Where to Go in Si Sa Ket

Aside from the sacred Luang Por Toh statue, Sea of mist at PhaMor E Deang, and Wat PhraMaha Chedi Keaw, Si Sa Ketprovince is home to a number of interesting attractions that most people don’t know about.

Follow along with us as we discover all that Si Sa Ket has to offer, starting with Huay Wang Yai Waterfall.

Located in Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary, the small but beautiful Huay Wang YaiWaterfallis situated in an area surrounded by rare species of trees and has water flowing throughout the year. It was created by Huay Ka Yung River where the water comes from Phanom Dong Rakmountains.

The waterfall is five metres high with water slowly tumbling from the shallow top basin to the deep bottom basin, which is surrounded by big banyan trees. Tourists can enjoy the beauty of the waterfall and play in the water or simply relax by sitting in the rock field. Many types of butterflies also reside in the area as well as there are more than 1000 species of trees in the Phanom Dong Rak mountain area. The rainy and cold Seasons are the best times to visit the falls.

Entrance information

Opening hours: Every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelling period: Rainy and winter seasons

Entrance fee: Free entrance

Huay Wang Yai Waterfall’s Location

Location : Phanom Dong Rak Wildlife Sanctuary Protected Area Regional Office No. 9 (UbonRatchathani) Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Lalai, Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket 33110







Direction: Drive from Si Sa Ket to Kantharalak district, about 65 kilometres. Then take Preah Vihear Road and turn right onto Khun Han Road. After about 11 kilometres, turn left to enter Huay Wang Yai Waterfall.

Contact

Tel. : 045-821405

Huay Wang Yai Waterfall isn’t the only watery attraction in the area. Next, it’s on to the picturesque Ra Si KlaiDam.

Ra Si Klai Dam is a large concrete dam that blocks the water of the Moon River between Ban Huay and Ban Don. It is one of the dams in the Khong-She-Moon Diversion Dam Project under the Ministry of Science and Technology to help resolve water shortages in 4.98 million rai in the northeastern region. If you turn your back toward the gate, you will see an infinite view of the river with trees in the middle like an Island. If you turn around, you will see another view of the flowing water. Taking a moment to stop by here and enjoy the view with the feeling of relaxation and refreshment.







Entrance information

Opening hours: Every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Traveling period: Throughout the year

Entrance fee: Free entrance

Ra Si Klai Dam’s location

Location:NongKhae, RasiSalai, Si Sa Ket 33160

Direction: From downtown Si Sa Ket, take the Ubon-Kantharalak-Yang Chum Noi-Ra Si Klai road for approximately 140 kilometres.

Contact

Tel. : 045-826-033

You can’t go to Si Sa Ket without visiting PhaMor E Deang. This place is known for its viewpoint overlooking a Sea of fog surrounded by mountains. From the viewpoint, you can see Phanom Dong Ruk mountains, Myanmar’s lowland, and Preah VihearTemple, which is just one kilometre away.







Entrance information

Opening hours: Every day from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travelling period: All year round

Entrance fee: ForeignersAdults 100 Baht, Kids 50 Baht

Thais Adults 20 Baht, Kids 20 Baht

Amenity service

Vehicle fee: 8 wheels 200 Baht

6 wheels 100 Baht

4 wheels 30 Baht

Motorcycle 20 Baht, Bicycle 10 Baht

Restaurants Souvenir shops

Location: Preah Vihear National Park, Sao Thong Chai, Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket 33110

Direction: From Bangkok, take Highway No.1 (Phaholyothin) and turn onto No. 2 (Mitrapap Road) at Saraburi then follow the road until you reach Nakhon Ratchasima. Take Highway No. 226 through Buriram and surin to get to Si Sa Ket. From Muang district, take Highway No. 221 to Preah Vihearnational park.

Contact

Tel.: 045-243-770

After seeing the stunning sunrise at the Pha Mor E Deang viewpoint, it’s time to pay respect to a sacred place and see the unique Wat Pa Maha Chedi Keaw, which is decorated with more than one million bottles.

Everything about this one-of-a-kind Temple is decorated with more than one million glass bottles, from the main hall and chedi, to all the buildings and even restrooms. This idea wasn’t initiated by a national artist, but a monk named PhraKruWiwekThamma Jan, or Luang Pu Lod for short, who decorated the temple into what it is today.

Entrance information

Opening hours: Every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traveling period: All year round

Entrance fee: Free

Location: Moo 2 Ban Don Non Sung, Khunhan, Si Sa Ket

Direction: From downtown Si Sa Ket, take Highway No. 211 and 2111 for about 61 kilometres.

Contact

Tel.:062-572-3158

Visiting Si Sa Ket in the northeastern part of Thailand offers tourists a chance to witness the beauty of the region’s waterfalls, stunning viewpoints, unique spiritual sites, and more. See you in Si Sa Ket!







