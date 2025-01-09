Waterfront Luxury: Bali-Style Villa with Private Mooring at View Talay Marina

PATTAYA, Thailand – This high-end residential villa is located in Na Jomtien, offering both convenience and tranquility. Just 300 meters from the beach and directly on the waterfront, with easy access to Sukhumvit Road, it’s only 10 minutes from Jomtien Beach and less than 20 minutes from Pattaya City.

The 2-storey pool villa features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, set on a canal-front plot of 488 sqm. With 326 sqm of living space, it comes fully furnished and includes a European kitchen with an island, a large living area, a dining area, a storage room, and a rooftop yoga room for added relaxation.







Outside, the beautifully landscaped garden is complemented by a large private swimming pool, while the boat dock offers direct canal access, making this property a perfect choice for those who enjoy waterfront living.

Available for sale, this move-in-ready villa offers a luxurious living experience in a prime location, combining elegance with modern amenities.

Property Highlights:

Convenient Location: Situated at the peaceful beginning of Na Jomtien, close to the beach and surrounded by local amenities and popular restaurants.

Impressive Interior Layout: 2-storey pool villa, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, fully furnished with style and spacious living area.

Exceptional Outdoor Features: Enjoy a private swimming pool and a boat dock, offering direct water access and making your home unique.

Special Amenities: sauna, steam room and your mooring.

Great Value for this position in the village: Priced at ฿38,500,000 (approximately 1.11 million USD or 1.077 million EUR).



Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to own a luxurious villa in one of the most sought-after locations in Na Jomtien. Contact us today for more information or to arrange a viewing!

Prestige Properties

124/112, Pattaya 3rd Road, Moo 10, Nongprue, Banglamung Chonburi 20150, Pattaya

Thailand. Tel. +66(0)38-059-559 Email: [email protected]

































