Two Ks win Ban Chang Bowls Cup

Saturday 26th September saw Ban Chang Bowls Club host their biggest competition to date. With 28 bowlers playing in a pair’s competition, the games were hotly contested with several international bowlers taking part.







The Plate competition final was played between two teams from the Retreat Bowls Club with Peter & Andy showing their class and winning through in a close fought match.

The Cup Competition, the main event, was won by the local pairing of Ken Leadstone and Kevin Mccoy who beat two of Thailand’s top bowlers Num & Vinal.

Interest in bowls in the Ban Chang and Pattaya area is growing with many of the Thai National team players bowling at the four local clubs. With several competitions planned over the coming months, it is hoped to attract many more players to this sport which everyone can play.







