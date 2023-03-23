Thailand makes history in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup by defeating Bahrain on Jomtien Beach

Thailand made history in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup by defeating Bahrain 2-0 in a thrilling match held on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on March 20, marking the first time that Thailand has ever progressed from the group stage to the second round of the Cup.

Despite losing their opening match to Saudi Arabia, Thailand fought back with a win against Afghanistan before securing their place in the second round with its victory over Bahrain, the former 2006 Asian Cup champion.







Team Thailand put on an impressive performance in front of their home crowd, with Tanandon Praracha scoring the first goal just 19 minutes into the game, followed by Watchara Lepajit’s second goal in the 36th minute.

The team scored a total of 7 points up to that point, making them the top team of the group and securing their place in the second round.

In recognition of their success, the board of the Thai beach soccer team announced an injection of 800,000 baht as a reward for the players. (NNT)



























