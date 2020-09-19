Tension at Eastern Star outside Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday 15th September we went to Pleasant Valley. The course was in good condition and we were looking forward to a nice round of golf. During the front nine the clouds were getting black and we were lucky that we just were at the turn when the sky opened. The rain was really pouring down and the sky deep grey. We tried after 20 minutes to start again, but the rain became heavier and we decided to give up.







Eastern Star was our venue for Thursday 17 September. The course was in good condition, but the sanded greens were very difficult to control. We had nice clouded weather, no rain and not too hot.









It was an interesting round with 4 players close together after the front nine and keeping up on the back nine. As result we had 4 players with 35 stableford points. Tim Knight was the best on the count back, beating Stuart Banks, Jonathan Pratt and Willem Lasonder.

Near pins: Jonathan Pratt and Dave Smith.











