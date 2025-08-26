Steve Lunt shines at Greenwood as Allan Cassin conquers Bangpra

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday, 19 August, the Mabprachan Golf Society made its way to Greenwood Golf Course, tackling the A & B loops under a blazing sun—perhaps a bit too warm for comfort. Despite the rain on Monday, the course held up well and remained in good condition. Three groups turned out, ready to face the challenge.







As always, Greenwood demanded our best. The competition was strong, and while the overall scores were respectable, one player stood out: Steve Lunt, who may be taking a short break from golf, signed off in style with 39 Stableford points. Mark Bromwich followed as runner-up with 33 points. The unfortunate holder of the spoon was Paul Carver, while Nigel Irvine claimed the lone near pin.

Results: 1st – Steve Lunt (12) – 39 points. 2nd – Mark Bromwich (36) – 33 points. Near Pin – Nigel Irvine. Spoon – Paul Carver



On Thursday, 21 August, the Society faced the ever-daunting Bangpra Golf Course, where only five brave golfers ventured out. Whether it was the course’s difficulty or the mischievous monkeys keeping others away, the reason remains unclear. Those who came, however, were rewarded with a fine day and a well-maintained course.

The competition was completed quietly—no near pins, no spoon—but one player shone above the rest. Allan Cassin earned 35 Stableford points, claiming the Man of the Day title with 35 points.



































