Anders Nielsen, Alan Howard, and Bil Richardson shine in Bunker Boys weekly golf round

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bunker Boys kicked off the week on Monday, 18 August, at Crystal Bay C & A, where those not ill, injured, or away on holiday teed off. The course was in superb condition, arguably the best seen in years, with even some maintenance being carried out—something rarely observed. Despite a roughly forty-minute interval for the last group, which may have contributed to the results, competition was keen.

Fresh from a scuba diving trip to Vietnam, Anders Nielsen showcased his versatility, taking first place with 35 points, narrowly edging out Alan Howard in second with 34 points. After a long layoff due to a shoulder problem, Michael Brett finished third with 32 points, although two wiped-out strokes curtailed any chance of a higher finish. Only two near pins were claimed, a notably poor effort overall.







1st – Anders Nielsen (26) – 35 points

2nd – Alan Howard (22) – 34 points

3rd – Michael Brett (13) – 32 points

Near pins – Alan Howard & Michael Brett

On Wednesday, 20 August, the Society faced Greenwood A & B, where an unusually large turnout of eighteen players faced challenges on a crowded course. With the C nine closed, four societies competed on the A & B loops, slowing the pace significantly. Damp conditions produced several mud-balls, and ball cleaning was disallowed due to past abuse of the rule. Despite these setbacks, the greens were excellent.



Overall scoring was modest, with Alan Howard and Robbie Watts sharing first place with 37 points each. Greg Berry earned third with 35 points, and Anders Nielsen rounded out the winners with 32 points. Near pins went to Greg Berry, Alan Howard, and Gerry Cooney (who claimed two on the A nine).

1st – Alan Howard (22) – 37 points

2nd – Robbie Watts (13) – 37 points

3rd – Greg Berry (14) – 35 points

4th – Anders Nielsen (26) – 32 points

Near pins – Greg Berry, Alan Howard, Gerry Cooney x2

Friday, 22 August, saw a challenging day at Eastern Star, starting with rain delays of roughly forty minutes. Compounded by two busloads from another society being placed ahead, the Bunker Boys teed off from hole ten, with light drizzle continuing throughout much of the round. A damp course with heavy air made the course play exceptionally long, resulting in modest scoring.



A decisive five-pointer on one hole allowed Bil Richardson to edge past Anders Nielsen by a single stroke, securing first place with 32 points. Hubert Stiefenhofer finished third with 27 points. Only three near pins were recorded during the round. This marked Anders Nielsen’s last game of the tour, while Dave Galvin made his debut. Seasonal players like Keith Hemmings and Tony Robbins are expected back soon.

1st – Bil Richardson (23) – 32 points

2nd – Anders Nielsen (25) – 31 points

3rd – Hubert Stiefenhofer (17) – 27 points

Near pins – Alan Sullivan, Hubert Stiefenhofer, Michael Brett



































