Royal Cliff Pattaya enchants diners on an incredible wine voyage in Italy

A Voyage in Italy: From Piedmont to Friuli Venezia Giulia Italian Wineries

The Royal Cliff’s deVine Wine Club recently had another remarkable wine dinner “A Voyage in Italy: From Piedmont to Friuli Venezia Giulia Italian Wineries” at the Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar – Excellence & Heritage. DeVine Wine Club members and wine lovers enjoyed a delicious 5-course menu featuring excellent cuisine prepared by Royal Cliff’s Executive Chef and his talented culinary team, along with premium wines, a renowned producer of a wide range of superior quality wines.







John Pesci, Managing Director of I Wine Asia, was the wine speaker for the evening. At the end of the exquisite dinner, one diner said, “This is truly a memorable evening for all of us. As wine aficionados and members of the Royal Cliff deVine, we wish to thank the organisers for having carefully selected top quality wines for this exciting journey.”







Established in 1999, Wine Dee Dee. Co, Ltd.’s main vision was to distribute quality wines in Thailand. They provide superior wines and good service to their customers by sourcing wineries in their portfolio making them a big success in the wine market. Currently, Wine Dee Dee. Co, Ltd has 4 main branches: Phuket, Samui, Pattaya, and Hua-Hin.





























