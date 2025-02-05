Rotary Evening with RAGAS to Fight Modern Slavery

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rotary Club Global Pattaya invites you to an impactful evening on March 11th at the Pattaya Hilton Hotel, where we will highlight the work of RAGAS – The Rotarian Action Group Against Slavery.

This global network, with over 1700 members in 67 countries, is dedicated to eliminating human trafficking and modern slavery, which affects over 45 million people worldwide. Through strong partnerships with NGOs and passionate individuals, RAGAS is making strides toward this ambitious goal by combining resources, expertise, and a shared commitment to end this devastating issue.







We are honored to welcome Jerry Nelson, the Thailand Coordinator for RAGAS, as our guest speaker. Jerry will share his personal insights into the critical work RAGAS is doing, along with his experiences in combating human trafficking. A lifelong advocate for children, Jerry is also a charter member of the Rotary Club to End Human Trafficking and serves as a Director on the RAGAS board.

Event Details:

Date: March 11th

Time: From 5:30 PM onwards

From 5:30 PM onwards Venue: Hilton Hotel Seaboard Ballroom, 17th Floor, Pattaya

Hilton Hotel Seaboard Ballroom, 17th Floor, Pattaya Price: 1,300 Baht (Includes Thai buffet dinner and soft drinks)

Reservation & Pre-payment:

Contact: Rose ( [email protected]

Rose ( Pre-payment: Benjawan Buakam, Siam Commercial Bank, Account No. 413-209924-6

Come together to make a meaningful impact in the fight against modern-day slavery. Your participation can help create a brighter future for those who need it most.



About Our Guest Speaker, Jerry Nelson:

Born in Durango Colorado in July of 1944 (before the advent of cell phones, microcomputers and so much more).

At the ripe old age of 17 joined the United States Army and found a home for 20 years where he managed to get a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and retired as a Master Sergeant. He had the honor of serving with America’s best soldiers in the 46th Special Forces Company (Thailand), 5th Special Forces Group (Vietnam) and the 8th Special Forces Group (Panama). The motto of U.S. Army Special Forces is De oppresso liber, “To free the oppressed,”; it serves him very well even at present.







After retirement he worked at the Pentagon Federal Credit Union and at McLean Group that cater and serve large financial institutions in NYC as well as an independent database / software consultant. It was his great privilege to serve as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children in the Dependency Court system. This experience molded him to become a lifelong advocate for children.

He joined Rotary in 2013, first as a charter member of Chiang Mai International Rotary Club (CMIRC), then a charter member of The Rotary Club to End Human Trafficking (RCEHT) where he is now an associate member. Currently, he is serving as the Thailand Coordinator for Rotary Action Group Against Slavery (RAGAS) and a Director on the RAGAS board.

























