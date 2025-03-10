Pattaya City Expats Club presents The Fight against Slavery 12 March

On Wednesday March 12, the Pattaya City Expats Club will be welcoming Jerry Nelson, a lifelong advocate for children and an active member of the Rotary Club to End Human Trafficking. His topic will be The fight against child trafficking. He is currently the Thailand Coordinator for Rotary Action Group Against Slavery (RAGAS) and serves on its board.

Jerry joined Rotary in 2013, becoming a charter member of Chiang Mai International Rotary Club and The Rotary Club to End Human Trafficking. RAGAS is a global network dedicated to eliminating human trafficking and modern slavery, affecting over 45 million people worldwide. They work through partnerships with NGOs and passionate individuals to combine resources and expertise toward this goal. Click here for more information about RAGAS and click here for the Thailand RAGAS.







Jerry was born in Durango, Colorado in July 1944. He joined the United States Army at 17, serving for 20 years and retiring as a Master Sergeant. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland while on active duty. After retiring from the Army, Jerry worked at the Pentagon Federal Credit Union and the McLean Group, and later became an independent database/software consultant. He also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in the Dependency Court system.

