Rayong -Island Hopping Getaway

Just a short Boat ride away from Rayong’s coast is islets which simply impress visitors with turquoise colour water and beautiful reefs. Hopping among these Islands and spend a few pampered nights in stylish resorts can be your great holiday.

Loading…

For a short getaway among turquoise colour water and easy Beaches, Rayong’s Koh Samet is among the easiest choice to make your plan comes true. Koh Samet houses a number of accommodations in wide range and facilities to pamper your stay. Its easy beaches and spectacular sights keep visitors linger longer and longer, always. Rent a motorbike to scoot around and explore the beach, riding waves on a jetski, getting relaxing massages, or spend a modest nightlife on the beach, you can have them here.

From Koh Samet, you can make a day out to explore the adjacent Koh Kudi and the nearby islands. The crystal clear water offers excellent diving opportunity among splendid marine life including batfish, reef fishes, black coral and Sea fan. Climb the view point

If you want to stay among untouched wilderness and spend very peaceful days on the beach, Koh Talu is the place to be. The island is unique with a big hole on the rock at the northern end of the island, hence the name. Three bays with pristine beaches and stunning clear water will easily lure you.

The far eastern end of Rayong’s sea is Mu Ko Mun, or the Koh Mun Archipelago which comprises three islands. Besides the neglected beaches, coral reefs, and easy atmosphere, Koh Mun Nai houses a turtle conservation center established according to the royal initiative of Queen Sirikit. The center comprises a museum, breeding area and ponds for turtle in different ages.

Pack your bag, ride the boat and hit the beaches. You will know that few days in Rayong too short.

How to get there: Ban Phe, where boats leave for Rayong’s islands, is 125 miles east of Bangkok via highway 7. There are accommodations on Koh Samet and Koh Talu.