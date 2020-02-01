Princess Sirivannavari donates to wild fire recovery in Australia

BANGKOK – HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana rajakanya has personally donated to Australia for the wild fire recovery mission.





Deputizing for HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana rajakanya, Col.Vithai Laithomya, Commanding officer of Royal Stable Unit of Thailand, give money to Allan McKinnon, Australian Ambassador to Thailand for wild fire recovery operations.

Col.Vithai says Princess Sirivannavari is concerned about the situation in Australia, a country with a long relationship with Thailand. When Thailand had emergencies, like the Tham Luang cave rescue operation or Tsunami, Australia was one of the countries which came to help.

Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon says the wild fire situation in Australia now under control but there are still some fires in New South Wales, a state on the east coast of the country.

Wild fires in Australia caused at least 30 deaths of civilians and fire fighters. 2.5 thousand houses burned and a lot of wildlife was lost.

The donation will go to people and animals affected by the fires.

Thai people can support Australia by continuing to travel and study in the non-effected areas like Sydney and Melbourne, said the Ambassador.