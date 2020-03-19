Peter signs off in style at Greenwood Pattaya

PSC Golf from Cafe Kronborg

Monday, March 16 Greenwood B & C Stableford

A good sized group of 18 golfers headed to Greenwood to attempt the B & C nines on Monday. Playing in two flights we all played of yellow tees. The weekend rain had softened the course slightly but it was still in excellent condition.







Half of the field were within one shot of their handicap or better. I am not sure if it was the yellow tees or a lot of people hitting form just as they are about to leave.

Peter Bygballe took the A flight with the score of the day, 39 points. No less than for players on 36 points fought out the minor places on countback. The top four in the B flight all had 35 points. Gordon Clegg edged out the others with a fine 21 points on the back.

Most of our large contingent of Danes are now heading home to who knows what. Farewells go out to Lotte & Arne, Peter, Kaj, Kjeld, and Kurt. Mark West is also heading back to England after a few months, see you all next season.

A Flight 0-19

1st Peter Bygballe (18) 39 pts

2nd Kenneth Madsen (16) 36 pts (21 back 9)

3rd Rob Brown (6) 36 pts (18 back 9, 8 last 3)

Henning Olsen 36pts (18 back 9, 6 last 3)

Mark West 36pts (16 back 9)

B Flight 22 & Above

1st Gordon Clegg (27) 35pts (21 back 9)

2nd Jan Lovgreen (24) 35pts (19 back 9)

3rd Ronnie Ratte (22) 35pts (18 back 9)

Kaj Aabling 35pts (16 back 9)

Near pins #B5 Takeshi & #C6 Gordon Clegg.

Long Putts #B9 Patrick Poussier & #C9 Mashi.











