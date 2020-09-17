North takes top spot at Rayong Green Valley

Pattaya Sports Club Billabong golf

Wednesday, 16th Sept

Rayong Green Valley

Stableford

Well old louey did send it down today at Rayong Green Valley. The skies opened up for about 45 minutes and I mean rain. Nobody could have played in it.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

However, it did stop and 20 minutes later everyone was back on the course playing. It was a bit soggy playing for a while but all starters finished. The course is probably one of the best draining courses around and proved it this day.









The scoring wasn’t too bad either, with a countback both on 36 points, Tony Oakes took 4th place and Leo Satanove took 3rd. Danny Margetts, who has reduced his handicap from the high teens to 11, took 2nd with a fine 37 points. Jeff North, who hasn’t been in the prizes for a while, took 1st place with 38 points.

There was one two coming from Keith Allen.

Now to the ladies. Normally, the ladies tear this course apart, scoring way above the men in most cases, but not Wednesday. Maybe the rain had some effect and a few drinks whilst sheltering had something to do with it, I’m not sure.

Coming in 3rd place was Miss Sa with 30 points. 2nd spot went to Miss Porn with 31 points, and Miss Sasicha took 1st place with 32. That would have to be the record lowest winning score for the ladies.











