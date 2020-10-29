Lynn, Thomas win Haven Consultants monthly medal, Pattaya

PSC Billabong golf

Wednesday 28th Oct

Green Valley

Haven Consultants monthly medal

Haven Consultants monthly medal today at Green Valley, and whilst the course is not in the best condition it is still a pleasure to play. We must thank Brian Chapman, the CEO of Haven Consultants, for his continued support for this event. It is a sought after trophy by all who play for it.







Usually somebody comes out of the woodwork and has a day in the sun and Wednesday was no exception, but to the ladies first. Now the girls normally tear this course apart but not Wednesday. Miss Thip scored a net 73 to take 3rd spot, Miss Noodle took 2nd with 72 net and got the only two of the day, but Miss Lynn scored a net 71 to take the Haven Trophy.









In the men’s division, Eddy Beilby managed to take 3rd spot after being beaten on a count back by his good friend Peter LeNoury, both scoring 67 net.

The winner by a country mile, Peter Thomas had 85 off the stick off his 22 handicap to have a net 63. A great round of golf mate, well done.

There were 6 twos coming from Arch Armstrong, Peter Thomas, Vic Hester, Roger Emery, and Leo Satanove got the other 2.











