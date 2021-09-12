Lisa’s latest music video features Thailand’s historic Phanom Rung Stone Castle

Many citizens in Thailand’s Buri Ram province have praised pop star Lalisa Lisa Manobal, of the South Korean girl group ‘Blackpink’, for featuring the Phanom Rung Stone Castle in her latest music video ‘Lalisa’.







Chief of Phanom Rung Historical Park, Panuwat Ueasamarn, said he would like to thank Lisa for promoting the Phanom Rung Stone Castle, a tourism attraction in her hometown, to people worldwide.

Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ music video was released on the YouTube channel of the group ‘Blackpink’ on 10 September and drew over 100 million views overnight. Lisa is the only Thai member of the group and the new song is her first solo venture, for which her fans have been eagerly waiting.

The many Thai elements incorporated into the music video were praised by social media users and became a hot topic for discussion. (NNT)



























