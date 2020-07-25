Lacey wins for second time in a Pattaya week

PSC Links Golf Society

Wednesday, July 22 Greenwood B+C Stableford

Peter Lacey is our latest player showing some good form. It is just one week ago that he donned his first Green Jacket in a long time and has now followed it up with another very good score of 37 points to win the day again.







Tip Briney is continuing on, now that he has the driver under control. His 36 points has given him second placing, this time with no countbacks. He may be taking a close look at the handicap sheet.

Speaking of good form, Paul Durkan is surprising himself with the run he has been having. Let’s not forget, though, he is a very good golfer with handicap hovering around 3 or 4 at the moment. Paul scored 35 points for third place and best gross of 77 from handicap #4.

Another single figure handicapper who has had some good rounds recently is Tommy Marshall. Today he won a countback from Mike Jeffreys, both having 34 points, but Tommy had the better back nine to take fourth.

The scores from these players was even better than they looked as, just after all groups were into the second nine, the sky became noisy with rolling thunder followed by a heavy downpour which had players sheltering for nearly 40 minutes.

Obviously, the ground became heavier and, playing from the white tees and now with no run, the game became harder. The greens were a little slower after the rain, but were still in very good condition and played well.

Some players didn’t mind the dampness but Craig Webster, having scored 20 points on the first nine, scored only 8 points on the back so, maybe, the wet is not his thing.

Near Pins: Peter Lacey, Craig Webster, Tommy Marshall, one pin unclaimed.





Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 37 pts

2nd Place – Tip Briney (26) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Paul Durkan (4) – 35 pts

4th Place – Tommy Marshall (6) – 34 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Craig Webster – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Derek Phillips – 17 pts







The rain was pretty much widespread, as we saw photos of parts of Pattaya that were flooding at the same time as we were sheltering at Greenwood.

When we play an outdoor game in the rainy season, this is expected and accepted as part of golf. Our nineteen intrepid golfers carried on to the final hole with nobody giving it up, well done all.

The new lane of the 331 being built which crosses the entry into Greenwood is currently a bit dicey for a mini bus to cross, but with the rain turning it to mud we had visions of getting out to push. But our driver, Mr. Pop, had it well under control and we continued on a smooth ride home, albeit a little later than we have been recently.











