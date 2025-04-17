(House For Sale) The Bliss Pool Villa

The Bliss Pool Villa – 3 bed 2 bath in Huay Yai / Phoenix PP11291

The Bliss Pool Villa project is located in the Huai Yai area, surrounded by many amenities such as shops and famous restaurants, convenient for living, just a few minutes from Highway 7, only a 10-minute drive to the beach and French International School, and less than 20 minutes from Pattaya city. This newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home sits on a spacious 404 sqm land plot, providing a comfortable 170 sqm of living space. The home comes fully furnished and includes a modern European and Thai kitchen, a dining area, a living area, lush gardens, a well-maintained private saltwater pool, and covered parking. This house is available for sale in a Thai name and ready to move in!







3 Bedroom House For Sale in Huay Yai

– Quiet residential area in Huay Yai

– Close to French International School and Highway 7

– Newly renovated

– Stylish modern layout with a stunning pool

– Fully furnished, in Thai ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 7.89 m / $ 228k / € 207k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



























