Great scores turned in for Billabong monthly scramble

PSC golf from Billabong

Friday, 26th Feb.

Parachat golf course

Monthly Scramble

The monthly scramble was held at Parachat golf course with a starting time of 8.45am. When we arrived at the course it was a blanket of fog – you couldn’t see more than 50 yards, but by the time we teed off it was all clear.

The course was in good condition with very fast greens and some subtle breaks making it tricky to putt. The question was asked prior to playing, what is the lowest gross score ever shot at the Billabong; well, I couldn’t remember but this one will not be forgotten for a long time to come.







The team of Jeff North, Arch Armstrong, John Seton and Jim Glossop took the top spot with a score of 56.2. The lovely ladies Miss Sasicha, Miss Nok, Miss Eng and Miss Prae took second spot with 56.6.

There were two teams playing off scratch and one of them took third place with a score of 57. The team of Todd Givens, Shaun Pullen, Craig Blacklock and Eck shot 27 on the front nine that included two eagles, and 30 on the back. A great score on any course.







The other team off scratch shot 58, a great effort from you all. Out of seven teams competing not one score outside of 50 something.

Next month’s scramble will be at Phoenix Gold.











