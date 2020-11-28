Gerry Conway wins Captain’s Prize

Pattaya Sports Club Golf from Apple’s Irish Bar

On Tuesday 17th we played our monthly medal at Khao Kheow. The course was in very good condition with particularly slick greens on the C course.







In 4th place was the Kilkenny cat, Tom Gorey (18) with a net 73. In 3rd place also with a net 73 was silver surfer Bill Peach (20). In 2nd with a net 72 was the Galway blazer Gerry Conway (18). The medal winner with a terrific 69 net was our sponsor Paul Greenaway (12).

On Friday the 20th we went to Phoenix for our monthly team event. This month we played a four person Rumble. The winners with a runaway 93pts were Captain Ian, Gerry Conway, Rory Gilpin and Glyn Davies.

On Tuesday we went to Greenwood, one of our favourite courses. In 2nd place was Rory Gilphin (20) with 37 pts. The winner on count back, also with 37pts was cockney Jim Reid (26).

The big outing of the month was Captain Ian’s Prize which took place on Friday the 27th at the wonderful Pattana GC which was in great condition. It was a perfect day for golf, with a stiff breeze cooling the 20 golfers.

The best score on the day with a fantastic 42pts was Captain Ian (27). Unfortunately Ian was ineligible to win his own prize and had to settle for 1st in B Flight, where he was joined by Rory Gilpin (18) in 2nd place with 37pts. In 3rd place, also with 37pts was Jim Bell (21).









A Flight winners were Paul Greenaway (12) in 1st place with 38pts. In 2nd with 36pts was Derek Phillips (13). And 3rd place went to Rory Gilpin (18).

The winner of the Captain’s Prize with a terrific 39pts was that man again Gerry Conway (19). Well done Gerry.











