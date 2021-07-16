Digital Agency to support Thailand’s Local Administrative Organizations with digital solutions

Thailand’s Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) is working to support 56 local administrative organizations (LAOs) with digital solutions, through its cloud platform, to enhance their management and operations.

According to the DGA, more than 7,000 sub-district and provincial administrative organizations nationwide need digital solutions to enhance their services under the government’s local digitalization policy.







DGA president Supot Tiarawut said the first batch of 56 LAOs are in the pilot group, which will be able to handle their service systems through the DGA’s cloud platform, covering one point management, electronic correspondence, online construction permits, a system that issues certificates to eateries and online food collection places, as well as an online garbage fee payment system.







He said the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have reinforced the importance of technology in government services. Government agencies need to be prepared to deal with current and future challenges by using digital technology as a medium for agencies to work together. (NNT)



















