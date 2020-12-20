Dave has the McKey to Pattana Golf Club

PSC Links Golf Society

Thursday, Dec. 17

Pattana A+C

Stableford

A very good roll up of twelve players, with a nearly full bus load, arrived in the car park of Pattana Golf Club on this very breezy Thursday morning.

‘Moxey’ looked at the first fairway on B course and worried that it hadn’t been mowed. No problem, as we were assigned the A and C combination, which had been mowed.

We were advised that a big tournament with 80 players would start at about noon, but in the end, we saw them but that comp never affected us, due to the good management of the Pattana team.







The fairways that we played were in top condition and the greens looked as smooth as silk, although they didn’t quite play like that. The ball rolled well, but some pin placements required a bit of thought, and some luck. The rough was a big problem, being deep enough to lose a ball or to try and hit a decent shot out of it.

Dave McKey played a steady game and handled the conditions well to win only his second Green Jacket. His great 39 points effort came very much from some excellent putting, many of them quite long, and a couple from off the green.

Mike Tottenham made a return after a long absence and had a good game to take second place with a solid 35 points.





Another to return, but after a shorter absence, was Thierry Petrement who grabbed third spot with 34 points. He usually finds a place on the podium when he plays with Links.

Of course, no podium would be complete without George Mueller and he was there in fourth place, winning that spot on a countback with 33 points.

The second half of the French connection, Roger Emery, wasn’t sure why he won a prize, but it was for the ‘best front nine’ for non winners: he scored 16 points.

Steve Moxey was beaten on countback by George, but picked up ‘best back nine’ with 18 points.

Winners at Pattana

1st Place – David McKey (21) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Mike Tottenham (22) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Thierry Petrement (11) – 34 pts

4th Place – George Mueller (14) – 33 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Roger Emery – 16 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Steve Moxey – 18 pts









We are starting to get excited as some of our golfers/friends are finding their way through the paperwork and quarantine to get back to join us again.

It was a Big ‘Welcome Back’ to a very happy Dave Arataki, having his first hit with us after coming back from nine months in the UK.

We know of another 3 or 4 others coming through the system now, so good things ahead for the start of the new year.







