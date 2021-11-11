Celebrate Loy Krathong at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

On Friday 19th November 2021 from 17.00 – 21.00 hrs under a full moon. Oasis restaurant, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is staging a spectacular Loy Krathong buffet with a huge salad bar, a Japanese counter with varieties of sushi and sashimi, a dim sum station, BBQ with lots of seafood, roasted fish with lemongrass, creamy curries, and specialties from the four regions of Thailand. Don’t miss the desserts, which include a chocolate fountain! The evening includes a Thai modern dance show, and a krathong for you to float in traditional style at the Lazy River.







The price is THB 1,299 ++ per Adult, Kids 6-12 years THB 649 ++ and Kids under 6 years eat for free. Including free flow of soft drinks. For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (038) 714 981 or mail to [email protected]



























