Captain Cripple has day out at Burapha, Pattaya

Billabong golf 12th June.

Friday, June 12 Burapha B and A

B and A were the loops we played at Burapha Friday. The day was warm and sunny, the course is in fantastic condition with fast greens and you couldn’t get a bad lie anywhere, even the rough was alright to play out of.







There were only 5 that played Friday, so we did just that, played as a five ball and were still driving out of the car park in just on four hours.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

It is very seldom you see golfers of our abilities all hit a par three green in regulation but that happened Friday on the B eight hole with Glyn Davies stopping his ball about 6 inches short of a hole in one. Sandy Chapo must have run right across the hole to finish about 4 feet passed, but he still managed a two to halve the hole with Glyn.

Captain Cripple had a day out. There was laughter and leg pulling going on when he got the driver out on the par three 6th hole and was the only one on the green after everyone had hit off. Then the laughter stopped.

Loading…

I will post all scores today from the bottom up: Glyn Davies 33 points, Tim Knight 34 points, Sandy Chapo 35 points, Andrew Woodall 40 points, and Captain Cripple 40 points to win on a count back.

There were three twos coming from Glyn Davies and Sandy had the other two.











