Home Daily Newsletter Bollywood in Pattaya
Latest Stories
Bollywood in Pattaya
https://youtu.be/Isv-pyvMqGw (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || ).push({});
Singapore requires 14-day quarantine for travelers from Thailand
The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travelers, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, arriving from 2359hrs on...
Bangkok Int’l airport check-in area turned into vaccination facility for staff
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport has turned part of the check-in area into a vaccination facility for its staff, targeting all 30,000 of its workers....
The last nail hammered into the coffin of Pattaya’s Walking Street
An innocent-looking notice board has now appeared at the entrance to Pattaya’s most famous landmark: Walking Street. It carries the logo of the Provincial...
May Day turns to mayday in 2021 Pattaya
May Day was more like mayday in Pattaya this year, as the usual holiday tourists disappeared amid the latest coronavirus outbreak while businesses from...