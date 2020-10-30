Banjo conquers the rough

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Greenwood C+A

Stableford

The rough at Greenwood was uncharacteristically high and dense, which proved too much for Wayne. He gave it up after eight holes and went to complain to the manager. The manager’s initial reaction was one of not much interest.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

However, after some time, the manager sought out Wayne to explain about the problems with machinery right now, and offered a sincere apology. Well done, and good customer relations. Wayne was much calmer after the meeting.

Meanwhile, play went on.

Peter Allen has had some fairly, not so ordinary scores lately, but Wednesday he came in with a terrific 36 points. This is not the first time, but it has been a while.

He was clubhouse leader and waited around until the final group came in, just in case we needed a photo. Not a Green Jacket this time, Pete, but well done.

Two days ago, Peter Lacey was in second place at Khao Kheow and he was second again today with a top class score of 37 points. The ankle is on the improve.

‘Banjo” Bannister found some very good form today to take the win with an excellent 40 points. It would seem that he handled the rough okay, or didn’t go in it, maybe a better idea.

No photo with the Green Jacket as he was headed straight off to Chiang Mai for Loy Krathong festivities.









Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Richard ‘Banjo’ Bannister (16) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Peter Allen (34) – 36 pts

Apart from the problems with the rough, the course was in its usual good condition. The fairways are cut nicely, although surprised some with not as much run as expected.

Loading…

The greens are as good as any around at the moment, and don’t appear to have had the same problems as other courses, we are happy with that.

Only ten players out Wednesday in fine, cooler weather which was enjoyable and comfortable for golf.











