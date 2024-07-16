An evening of culinary delights and seaside splendour at Pebbles Bar & Grill

PATTAYA, Thailand – On a balmy evening, amidst the tranquil shores of Na Jomtien, just a short drive from bustling Pattaya City, Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa hosted an enchanting affair at the acclaimed Pebbles Bar & Grill. Nestled within this serene coastal retreat, the venue was set for an exclusive media dinner, promising an evening of gastronomic indulgence and breathtaking sunsets.









On Thursday, June 20, media guests were greeted warmly by Anna Rohm, the General Manager, and Hamza Cofi, the Executive Assistant Manager in charge of Food & Beverage, along with the Marcom team comprising of the very charming Pithanun Charttongkham and Punchita Rungvimonrat. This marked the beginning of an evening designed to showcase the culinary prowess of Pebbles Bar & Grill.

The evening commenced with an introduction by Hamza, offering insights into the concept and vision behind Pebbles Bar & Grill. Guests were invited to savour signature drinks and delectable canapés while capturing the picturesque sunset views – a perfect prelude to the culinary journey ahead.

A highlight of the evening was the live cooking showcase led by Executive Chef Marco Priolo and his talented culinary team. Demonstrating their mastery, Chef Marco presented a live preparation of a signature grill dish, utilizing the restaurant’s innovative lava rock grilling method to perfection.

As twilight descended, the media representatives transitioned into a lavish dinner experience. The specially curated menu featured a symphony of flavours, from the delicate Amuse Bouche of Blackened Prawns and Charcoaled Foie Gras to the exquisite main courses. Highlights included the Grilled Black Angus Rib Eye, Ember-Grilled Prime Lamb-Ribs, and the delicate Snow Fish served with saffron risotto.

Each dish was complemented by expertly crafted cocktails and fine wines, enhancing the evening’s culinary journey. Media guests had the opportunity to capture the essence of each dish, ensuring a feast for both the palate and the lens.

Throughout the evening, the vision for Pebbles Bar & Grill emerged clear: to redefine coastal dining in Pattaya through innovative cooking techniques and a commitment to quality. Chef Marco’s creative direction and the restaurant’s serene ambiance set the stage for memorable dining experiences, underscored by personalized service and attention to detail.







The evening drew to a close with media representatives departing, each receiving a thoughtful thank-you gift – a voucher for a rejuvenating oil massage and an afternoon tea set. This gesture encapsulated the spirit of hospitality and appreciation that defines Pebbles Bar & Grill.

The exclusive media dinner at Pebbles Bar & Grill not only celebrated culinary excellence but also highlighted Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences. As the sun set over Na Jomtien, guests departed with memories of an evening where sea, sunset, and sensational cuisine converged in perfect harmony.



































