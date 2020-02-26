Airport Rail Link and MRT step up COVID-19 control measures

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to announce that the Airport Rail Link and the MRT Subway mass transit systems in Bangkok have stepped up their COVID-19 control measures.







The Airport Rail Link has set up a screening point at the entrance of all its eight stations. In addition to the normal safety procedures, security personal will also screen all passengers’ body temperature using handheld thermometers. Alcohol hand gel are also provided at common areas.

The MRT Subway has also set up a passenger’s fever screening point starting with 19 pilot stations: Silom, Sukhumvit, Phetchaburi, Rama 9, Thailand Cultural Centre, Wat Mangkon, ThaPhra, Lak Song, Tao Poon, Nonthaburi Civic Centre, Ministry of Public Health, Bang Yai and Khlong Bang Phai. These stations are usually serving high traffic.

