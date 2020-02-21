8 groups of Billabong regulars lined up

Wednesday, Feb. 19TH Green Valley Stableford

You might notice that something is not quite what you expect when at 8.30 the car park was almost empty as was the locker room. It appears that many tours have been cancelled and many tourists have returned back to their country early owing to the big amateur and LPGA tournaments having been cancelled.





But 8 groups of the Billabong regulars lined up Wednesday to test their skills but looking at the cards submitted by the male contingent it appears the golf course came out ahead for the scores were not very good.

The greens were very quick but when 4th place is occupied by Arch Armstrong (10) with 33 points you begin to ask questions. His back nine of 15 points is not bad considering he only receives 5 shots after the turn on his handicap. Jerry Grocott (16) occupied 3rd place with 34 points, 2 points less than Selwyn Wegner (14) who would have had a better result but for 2 blobs and 2 one pointers on the way home. Keith Allen (12) had 5 points on his first 5 holes but then recorded 9 pars and 1 birdie to reach 39 points and 1st place.

The ladies, as usual, were very competitive for Julie Battersby (13) needed 37 points for 3rd place despite 2 sevens on her card but 7 pars and 1 birdie helped her score. Miss Noodle (12) was in the limelight yet again but only the bridesmaid today with 39 points and had only 1 double bogie all day. The winner was Miss Porn (19) who must be pleased with 8 pars in her round and 40 points overall.

Five twos today going to Julie, Gareth Gill, Bill Collis, William Macey and Tony McDonagh.

Loading…







