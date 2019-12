Mahachon Pattaya City Church hosted a Christmas party for children of Pattaya’s Soi Khopai Community.

Mayoral advisor Nilom Sangkaew and Soi Khopai President Wirat Joyjinda opened the Dec 23 event for 100 children.

There was copious amounts of free food and drink and kids enjoyed games and received gifts of dolls, snacks, school supplies, sporting goods and electronics.

Nilom also handed out 50 scholarships funded by the city.