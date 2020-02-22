Baan Jing Jai needs help to build a multi-purpose dome

Baan Jing Jai home for children has put forth a plan to build a multi-purpose covered dome for children to use for semi outdoor activities like sports, general meetings, concerts, training and other activities.







Having heard about the project, Tom Fossengen asked his family and friends not to buy him any presents for his 70th birthday, but instead to donate funds towards the dome project.

To get things started, Tom and his wife Dagny presented a cheque of 70,000 baht to Piangta Chumnoi, director and loving mother of the children in their Baan Jing Jai home.

Tom and Dagny have been supporting education for underprivileged children in our community since 2004 and ask people of all nationalities to help make this dream come true.

