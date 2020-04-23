Thailand educational services shifts to online tuition

BANGKOK – The Education Ministry is increasing online educational services to help students while their schools are closed due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.







Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Vilawan said the ministry together with seven private schools developed online education content for primary school students. The content covered all subjects of pupils and was in both real-time and previously recorded versions, she said.

The online programs started on April 1 through the platforms of the Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC) and the OPEC Digital Learning Center at www.opec.go.th and https://odlc.opec.go.th, Mrs Kanokwan said.

“Online education becomes another important solution to educational management. Although schools stop, knowledge will not,” she said.

“What the Education Ministry is doing will lead to the development of efficient online education that will cover more target groups in the future.”

Mrs Kanokwan also said that the ministry through the Centre for Educational Technology was improving educational programs for elderly people, job-seekers and people with disabilities on several platforms including http://www.etvthai.tv, ETV Facebook page and ETV’s LINE official account. (TNA)











