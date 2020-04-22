Camillian Center appeal for school uniforms

Currently all of our children are here at the Camillian Center enjoying their Summer Holidays and they are all in good health at this time.







Hopefully they will all return to school in the middle of May for the new semester. I say hopefully because nobody knows what the next few months will bring with this current World Wide crisis. That being said they will return to school at some time this year.

So I have been asked to contact you all with regard to the expense that we have annually at this time of year. This is in the form of new school uniforms, the cost of which this year for all of our children is 130,250 baht.

So please, we are asking if there is anything that you can do to help us with this large expense.

For more information: http: //www.hiv-aids-kids.org and to make a donation:

http://www.hiv-aids-kids.org/helpkidswithhiv.html












