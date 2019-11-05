‘Zumba Zombies’ get sweaty on Halloween night

Pattaya encouraged tourists and locals to work off all that Halloween candy with a Zombie Zumba on the Beach event.

City tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Director Pinnart Charoenpol joined community leaders in opening the Oct. 31 event.

Dancercise instructors led participants in energetic Zumba lessons, with some of the zombies’ makeup not standing up to the sweat from the aerobics. But 100,000 baht in prizes were up for grabs, so the undead persevered.

The aerobics took place around 7:30 p.m. amid the street party that was Halloween, with ghosts and ghouls looking on as the Zumba Zombies did their thing.