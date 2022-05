Young Pattaya-area students received Covid-19 vaccinations as a new school year began.

Parents brought their 5-11-year-old kids to the Nongprue multipurpose dome May 19 for their second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot, almost two months after the first jab, more than the recommended three weeks.

More than 10% of very young children have not been vaccinated in the Pattaya area, with parents fearful of side effects. That rate, however, is much higher than the national average for the 5-11 group.