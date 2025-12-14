Wrong-way motorcycle crash in Pattaya injures four foreign tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand –– Four foreign tourists were injured in a motorcycle collision on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya after one motorcycle was reported to be traveling against traffic in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 12:10 a.m. on December 13, officers from Pattaya City Police Station received a report of a motorcycle crash with multiple injuries near Underwater World Pattaya. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon were dispatched to the scene.







Police found a black Honda Scoopy i motorcycle lying damaged on the road. The rider, a Russian male tourist aged around 30, sustained minor abrasions, while his Russian female passenger was found injured on the roadway, complaining of severe pain in her left leg and suffering multiple abrasions.

Nearby, a white Honda Click motorcycle belonging to the other party was also found damaged. It was ridden by an Iraqi male tourist aged approximately 30–40, with another Iraqi man as a passenger. Both sustained abrasions and minor injuries.

Rescue workers provided first aid to all four injured individuals at the scene before transporting the Russian female passenger to a nearby hospital for further treatment due to the severity of her leg injury.



According to eyewitnesses, the Honda Click motorcycle ridden by the Iraqi tourist was traveling against traffic on Sukhumvit Road when it collided head-on with the Russian tourists’ motorcycle, which was traveling in the correct lane. The impact resulted in injuries to all four riders.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and continuing their investigation to proceed with legal action in accordance with the law.



































