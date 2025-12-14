CCTV shows motorcyclists injured by unrepaired road pothole in Pattaya area

PATTAYA, Thailand – CCTV footage has captured multiple motorcycle accidents caused by a damaged section of road along the railway-side road at Khao Noi, on the inbound lane toward Sattahip in east Pattaya, December 12. Several riders lost control and crashed over the past week, with sidecar motorcycles suffering particularly severe accidents.







A recent inspection found a large pothole measuring approximately 30 centimeters wide and 10–25 centimeters deep. The damaged section has yet to be repaired, forcing local residents to place temporary barriers and traffic cones to warn passing motorists.

Residents said the pothole has existed since September and that they had previously reported the issue to relevant authorities, but no action was taken. Frustrated by the lack of response, locals released CCTV clips on social media to draw attention and urge officials to act before more accidents occur.



Online comments from the public reflected growing anger and concern, with some calling for injured victims to gather medical certificates and video evidence to demand accountability from authorities. Others warned that the left lane is especially dangerous due to numerous potholes and uneven surfaces, posing serious risks to non-local drivers unfamiliar with the road conditions. Many commenters noted that similar road hazards can be found across Pattaya, urging motorists to drive with extreme caution.



































