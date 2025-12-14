Drug-induced panic sends painter onto rooftop in Pattaya, rescued after tense operation

PATTAYA, Thailand –– Police and rescue workers were called to a tense late-night incident after a man suffering from apparent drug-induced hallucinations climbed onto the roof of a house in east Pattaya.

At around 1:00 a.m. on December 13, rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon received reports of a man behaving erratically on a rooftop inside Soi Phatthanakan 15. Officers from Nongprue Police Station responded and found a man aged approximately 30–35 lying on the roof, visibly frightened and speaking incoherently. He repeatedly claimed that someone was trying to kill him.







Rescue workers and police carefully persuaded the man to come down from the roof, managing the situation with difficulty but without injury.

During initial questioning, the man admitted to having taken one methamphetamine pill, which he said caused severe hallucinations and panic. He identified himself as a house painter working in the area.

Police took the man into custody for medical assessment and drug testing before proceeding with legal action in accordance with the law.











































