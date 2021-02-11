Work crews knock down South Pattaya Road traffic lights

Contractors digging up South Road toppled traffic lights, disrupting traffic.







Workers employed by the Provincial Electricity Authority, which is burying electricity and communications wires above South Road, carelessly dug too deep near the traffic lights’ foundation at the intersection of South and 3rd Roads Feb. 10, causing it to collapse.

No one was injured and no cars were damaged, although the pole blocked traffic.





The incident only added to grumbling by Pattaya residents weary of non-stop roadwork as the PEA makes its way across the city. Residents said they were annoyed that Pattaya City Hall repeatedly has dug up roads again after the PEA finished and wondered why the two sides couldn’t coordinate their roadwork.

Others complained about road surfaces remaining uneven and broken after work supposedly was completed and sidewalks being left in disarray for months after workers left the scene.















