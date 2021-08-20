Woman gold thief crashes car, leaves behind Thai ID card

A Rayong woman learned that, when robbing gold shops, don’t leave your ID card in the getaway car.

Saowarod Sengprasert is wanted by police for allegedly stealing five-baht-weight in gold chains from the Ploy Pailin gold shop on Suntornvohan Road in Tang Kwien, Klang Subdistrict Aug. 19. But, while fleeing, she crashed her Toyota Vios and left behind her identification and registration. Tracking her down won’t be hard, investigators said.







Gold shop owner Anchalee Kanmanwanit, 53, said Saowarod came in and asked to see two necklaces. When Anchalee looked away, Saowarod ran out the door. The owner called her husband to help, but Saowarod took off in her Vios.

She didn’t get far. Saowarod crashed into potted plants on the roadside, disabling her vehicle. But she then jumped out of the Toyota and stole a Yamaha Fino motorbike owned by a woman who stopped to watch the crash.





























