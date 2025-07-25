Wipha moves on, but rough seas persist in Pattaya — island trips urged with caution

PATTAYA, Thailand – Although Tropical Storm Wipha has moved out of the region, its impact continues to be felt along Pattaya’s coast, where strong waves and unsettled seas remain a concern. Beachgoers and tour operators report choppy waters and high surf, particularly in the early morning and late afternoon hours.

Local authorities have not issued a full ban on island excursions to Koh Larn and other nearby destinations, but are urging operators and tourists alike to proceed with heightened caution. Small boats and speedboats are being advised to assess weather updates carefully before departure.







Several tour companies have temporarily scaled back or postponed their services due to safety concerns, especially for elderly passengers and families with children.

Lifeguards have increased monitoring along Pattaya Beach and Jomtien, while red flags have been spotted in some high-risk swimming areas.

“Even though the storm is gone, the sea hasn’t fully calmed,” one lifeguard said. “We’re asking swimmers not to go too far out and to stay alert for changing conditions.”



While the skies have mostly cleared, the lingering waves are a reminder that nature’s aftershocks don’t always disappear with the storm itself.

Officials recommend that anyone planning a boat trip this week consult with the Marine Department weather bulletins and check in with local operators before setting off.

Pattaya City Hall is urging residents and tourists to remain cautious and report any weather-related hazards by calling the 1337 Call Center, available 24 hours a day. The hotline serves as a direct channel for the public to notify authorities about flooding, fallen trees, damaged infrastructure, or unsafe sea conditions.



































