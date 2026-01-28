Winter breeze meets beach calm in Pattaya as cooler weather continues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is experiencing cooler weather with morning fog in many areas, according to the Thai Meteorological Department, which has advised the public to take extra care of their health as temperatures fluctuate.

Over the next 24 hours, much of the country will remain under the influence of a moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the upper South. As a result, the North and Northeast will continue to see cool to cold conditions, particularly in the early morning hours, accompanied by fog in some locations. Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution when travelling through fog-prone areas.







In the South, rainfall has generally decreased, although isolated thunderstorms are still possible. This is due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, southern provinces, and the Andaman Sea, which is gradually weakening.

Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1–2 metres, while the upper Gulf will see waves of around 1 metre. In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.







Air quality remains a concern, with upper Thailand experiencing moderate to relatively high levels of dust and haze. Poor air circulation and light winds are contributing to the accumulation of airborne particles.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, residents can expect cool conditions with light morning fog. Temperatures are forecast to range from 21–23°C in the early morning, rising to 32–35°C during the day.



































