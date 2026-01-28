Thai Labor Dept. launches online platform to expand freelance and gig work

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Employment has launched a new online service to expand job opportunities and income channels for independent workers and freelancers nationwide. Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan said the service supports people of all age groups, including freelancers, skilled workers seeking additional income, and unemployed individuals with marketable skills.







The platform functions as a centralized hub for freelance and service-based work, allowing employers and workers to connect directly without service fees. Available work covers a wide range of skills, including video production, product reviews, technical repairs, cooking, sewing, and embroidery, responding to growing demand for flexible employment.

To enhance credibility and user safety, all participants must verify their identity through the ThaID application. The system also includes job ratings and reviews after completion, helping users make informed decisions when selecting or offering services. Job listings are updated regularly to match current labor needs.



Work opportunities are organized into 10 main categories, covering areas such as graphic design, marketing, writing and translation, audio and visual production, web and programming, consulting, general services, food and product production, on-site repairs, and tutoring in academic or vocational skills. The service is available at t.ly/t6N4u and through a mobile application, with further information provided by provincial employment offices, Bangkok Employment Offices, or the Ministry of Labor hotline at 1506, then press 2. (NNT)



































